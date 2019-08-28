Yvan Muller will be one of four Cyan-run, Lynk & Co-powered drivers appearing on the #WTCR2019SUPERGRID at WTCR Race of China next month.

In today’s WTCR Fast Five, the world’s most successful touring car driver, talks tracks, podiums and numbers ahead of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO resuming at the Ningbo International Speedpark from 13-15 September.



Who would join you on your ultimate fantasy podium?“Yann [Ehrlacher], my nephew, for sure, then I would like to be on the podium with Gabriele [Tarquini] because we did so many together and maybe Tiago [Monteiro] because we are here since a long time, but it could also be Rob Huff or Tom Coronel.”



Just imagine that an 11thvenue is going to be added to the WTCR / OSCARO schedule, what would you choose?“Bathurst because it’s a fantastic track but I feel it’s too complicated to go there.”



What’s the story behind your race number, 100?“Normally I have 68 but I leave it to Yann so last year I took the 48 because I was 48 years old at the start of last season. This year I said I want to be the only one with three numbers, then Andy [Priaulx] came with 111!”



Do you have a pre-race ritual?“I go for a wee, always! But I am not superstitious, that is when you are not strong enough!”



What will the future hold when you stop driving?“I will not announce my retirement anymore! I announce already once and I really wanted to not be the one to do his comeback, but I did although it was not planned at all. Next time I stop, I stop but I don’t tell anybody! For sure it has been a good comeback, but I didn’t really want it. For the future I still have my team and maybe I retire this year, maybe never.”

The post WTCR Fast Five with Yvan Muller appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.