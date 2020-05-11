WTCR Fast Talk: 10 things we didn’t know about Esteban Guerrieri

-

Following his appearance on WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear, here are 10 things we didn’t know about Esteban Guerrieri but do now.

Sharing is caring:When he moved to Europe for the 2001 season, Guerrieri shared a house (and PlayStation) with José María López, who would go on to win the FIA World Touring Car Championship three seasons running.



In demand:Toto Wolff once offered to be Guerrieri’s manager although no deal was ultimately done.



Late call:He was about to take up an offer to drive in Italian F3 when he was fast-tracked into International Formula 3000 after compatriot Enrique Scalabroni came calling and invited him to test at Barcelona (but only after Cram Competition boss, Marcelo Rosei, picked up the cost of a penniless Guerrieri’s flight ticket).



Red Bull door closed before it opened:“I had one of the chances of my career when Formula 3000 finished at the end of 2004. I was rookie of the season and Arden was there with Christian Horner. Enrique [Scalabroni] is a good friend with Dr [Helmut] Markko and was telling him he should sign me on a Red Bull contract. I was prepared but I had never worked with a British team and I had nothing in my side to back me up when I was only 19. It was an okay test but not an impressive one.”



Beating Hamilton’s lap key to deal:“I did a test with Manor Motorsport in Hockenheim the day after the last race in 2005 and I was quicker than the pole position from Lewis. I went to HWA and signed a contract with them to become a junior driver with Mercedes together with Paul di Resta driving for Manor in 2006.”



Still light at the end of the tunnel:“At the end of the year the idea was to go to DTM [for 2007] and there were two seats available. But then Gary Paffett came back and there was only one seat and this was taken by di Resta. Unfortunately, there was no more space and I was out of Mercedes. I was back in Argentina with nothing to do with no budget.”



A phone call from England revives the Formula One dream for 2007:“I got a phone call from Barry Walsh, an Irish guy building up a team to race in England in Formula 3. He wanted an experienced driver so I came back to Europe to sign. He was into the real estate market and was really committed to get a Formula One team and put me there. During 2008 there was the collapse in the market and his business went completely bad. All the possibilities of getting to Formula One with him disappeared.”



Plans to finish high school in Argentina interrupted when Igor Salaquarda offers a lifeline:“I was sitting at home and I was going to start finishing my high school. I was already starting to study but Igor called me. He offered me two races [in Formula Renault 3.5 for 2010] and I won one race at Spa. I then won both races at Brno, I was third in the championship and got a contract for the rest of the season. I crashed on the final lap of qualifying [at Silverstone] trying to get the pole. My mechanics desperately tried to fix the car after the crash and closed the bodywork with a piece of tank tape. It was just 10 centimetres of tank tape doing absolutely nothing for the performance. The team from Ricciardo and Vergne, Tech 1, saw the piece of tape and did a protest after I won the race with a completely twisted wheel because we didn’t have time to put the car right. I was excluded [but] if I would have kept that win, I would have won the championship and tested in Formula One with Renault, which was my goal. For a piece of tank tape my path in my career would have been different.”



No money to take up Virgin’s Formula One offer:Guerrieri was offered a drive at Virgin Racing by John Booth, his former team boss in Formula 3. He went to the Argentine government with a proposal: “I didn’t find the backing, unfortunately, and at that time I realised that was the end of the light in the tunnel for me in Formula One. I had the offer from an F1 team but I didn’t find the budget and that was it.”



Heading home after US adventure before World Touring Car era dawned:“It was a very good two years [in IndyLights] but I didn’t get the money to go to IndyCar. At the end of 2012 I still had no money, I was not in my teens anymore so I go back to Argentina to race in touring cars. Then I got the very big chance to do [the] race in WTCC in Termas. Since then everything got back to where I am now.”



WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear is a weekly podcast series presented by Martin Haven. Having heard from Norbert Michelisz, Yvan Muller, Tom Coronel and now Esteban Guerrieri in the first four episodes of WTCRFast Talk, Tiago Monteiro is due to reveal the stories behind his career next week. Clickhereto listen or follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

WTCR Coming up this week from WTCR 12 HOURS AGO

The post WTCR Fast Talk: 10 things we didn’t know about Esteban Guerrieri appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR WTCR racer Monteiro’s esports adventures YESTERDAY AT 04:00