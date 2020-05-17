The latest episode of the WTCR Fast Talk podcast series presented by Goodyear heard from Tiago Monteiro, the ultimate comeback hero. Here are 10 things we learned following his catch-up with host Martin Haven.

Growing up in a family with nothing after emigration to France: “After the revolution in Portugal in 1975 my parents lost everything. They emigrated to France and things were very, very tough.”



Watching Formula One but skateboarding, surfing and motocross capture the imagination: “My father was a big fan of motorsport. We went to a few F1 races when I was a kid but I was not interested in cars until quite late. My passions were skateboarding, surfing and motocross.”



Falling in love at Circuit Paul Ricard: “Never in my life did I think I could be a professional driver. Nothing was planned but then it started to look quite appealing. I was 17 or 18, I was about to get my driving licence and I could relate to it more. When I was offered to try a car at Paul Ricard it was love at first sight.”

WTCR WTCR Fast Talk: 10 things we didn’t know about Tiago Monteiro 36 MINUTES AGO

Set for a life more ordinary: “My natural evolution was the family hotel business. I went to [hotel management] school in Switzerland where I knew I was going to get very good training. I did training in the US, in Asia for six months. I was going with my father to some race tracks to make him happy but out of curiosity as well. Then things got more serious, basically.”



Perfect start: “I will always remember my first race in Dijon in 1996. I said, ‘I don’t want to finish last and I want to finish my first race’. When I was on the grid it was a really big wake up call. I was 15th out of 24 cars, the lights were going to go red but I hadn’t a clue what to do. It was scary and overwhelming but I finished 11th. That same feeling I had on my first race I still have it today. That’s why I can’t stop it, it’s such an extreme feeling.”



Single-minded approach: Rather than race with a roof over his head, Monteiro was encouraged to try single-seaters for size, mainly to improve his skills behind the wheel. And, so began his Formula 3 adventure, initially with Philippe Sinault’s Signature team before he joined Frédéric Vasseur’s ASM outfit. “That’s when my career took a serious step forward and I became a serious contender,” Monteiro recalls.



Moving up with Renault’s help: Joining the Renault Driver Development programme for 2002 gave Monteiro a chance to step up to International Formula 3000. But with limited track time he found it hard to adapt. Renault’s initiative gave him the opportunity to test for its Formula One test and reserve driver role in 2003 but Franck Montagny got the job and Monteiro was left to look to the USA to make his next move.





Meeting Emerson Fittipaldi and lodging with Max Papis: His ChampCar season came after a chance meeting with Emerson Fittipaldi and included a stint lodging with Max Papis. But what was meant to be a two-year deal ended up being one when Fittipaldi’s team ran out of funding. Monteiro returned to Europe and joined forces with Trevor Carlin’s World Series by Nissan team and also secured a Minardi F1 testing role. He impressed Carlin by finishing runner-up in the standings.



Carlin comes calling in Formula One: With Carlin recruited to take over the management of the Jordan Formula One team, Monteiro was immediately in the frame for a drive, subject to landing the necessary funding. He made a presentation to the Portuguese parliament who agreed to help ease his bid. Notable moments included a US Grand Prix podium in 2005 and emergency dental surgery by his team boss Colin Kolles in Turkey. But with what had become the Spyker team on the decline, Monteiro became disillusioned with Formula One. When a test role with Toro Rosso came to nothing, Monteiro switched to FIA World Touring Car racing for 2007 and has remained in the category ever since, apart from his serious injury-enforced absence when he had been leading the world championship in 2017.



From almost quitting to winning: Having all but accepted he’d never race again, Monteiro was preparing to live something resembling a normal life. But encouraged by his family and motivated by, Monteiro defied medical experts during an arduous recovery, raced again and won again.



AllFast Talkpodcasts are presented by Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, and hosted by Martin Haven, the voice of WTCR. To listen to parts one and two of Tiago Monteiro’s podcasts clickhereor follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

WTCR #RaceAtHome: Baldi keeps Ningbo Esports WTCR win despite Guerrieri clash 19 HOURS AGO