WTCR Fast Talk: 10 things we didn’t know about Tom Coronel

Tom Coronel was the latest WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup star to appear on the WTCR Fast Talkpodcast series presented by Goodyear and hosted by Martin Haven. Here are 10 things we didn’t know about the one they call The Showman but do now.

He’s the younger twin:“My twin brother Tim is 12 minutes older because I spent 12 minutes longer in a warmer and soft position. But that was the only time Tim was faster than me, let’s be clear about that one!”



Grandfather provided inspiration:“My grandfather was a very famous motorbike racer. The first roundabout you hit when you turn off the highway on route to Assen circuit is named after my grandfather, Bertus van Hamersveld.”



Hard work rewarded:“My older brothers were racing and I was a mechanic for them. They gave me a present of a racing school course, I won the scholarship, one season in the Citroën AX Cup. That’s how I started racing because there was no financial backing in the family, the money was not there.”



He helped Schumacher to title glory in 1995:“I had the pole position but I had to let Ralf pass by to give him the points to win the championship. I did that two metres before the finish line, I braked and was almost out of the car. That made Ralf a little bit angry.”



Crash can’t stop Formula Nippon title joy:“I qualified P3, Motoyama P2. Motoyama made a better start, I had some wheelspin. He was in front of me, I kept full throttle, we both crashed at the first corner with high speed. We were both okay but it meant I won the championship.”



Arrows F1 drive was close for 2000:“We were talking with Tom Walkinshaw, we were raising the budget doing a really good job. Then Walkinshaw called me and said, ‘sorry Tom, good luck with your career but we’ve made our choice’. Of course, this was Jos Verstappen, we were competing against each other, also budget-wise and [Walkinshaw] was playing a little bit political-wise between us. We had still two weeks to find the budget but it was goodbye, he hung up the phone. I started to hate motor racing because I thought it was not honest.”



Clash led to podium fight:“I was leading the [ETCC] race [at Estoril] but three corners before the end Gianni Morbidelli pushed me out and won the race. We were fighting on the podium, really fighting.”



Tyre gamble won the day (pictured):“In the second race I drove to the grid on slick tyres but this time I feel a little bit of bite and chose front slick and rear rain tyre. My engineer said, ‘you will have no balance’, and I said, ‘f*ck the balance, papa will control the balance’. And finally, I won my first race in the World Touring Car Championship and that was an amazing feeling.”



One page was all that was needed:“Our contract [with Roberto Ravaglia] was one page and it was just the pay schedule. That was it. I stayed with him for seven years and after that [first year] we never had a contract. It was just 100 per cent trust. He was my father in motorsport.”



Zanardi could see the potential:“The BMW factory team stopped and I got the car of Andy Priaulx [for 2011]. It was still with his stickers when it entered the workshop. I remember [Alex] Zanardi arriving and having a coffee with him and he said ‘Tommy, you will do very well, you will like the BMW’ and we were competitive, P4 in the championship.”

