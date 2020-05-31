WTCR Fast Talk: 10 things we didn’t know about Yann Ehrlacher

-

Following his appearance on the WTCR Fast Talk podcast series presented by Goodyear and hosted by Martin Haven, here are 10 things we didn’t know before but do now.

Getting started:Ehrlacher took part in his first race aged 16, competing in a motorbike-engined Mijet at Navara in Spain.



Powerful experience:Beating two strong team-mates to the French Supertourisme title in 2015, his second season with Yvan Muller Racing, provided Ehrlacher with “powerful” experience.



Big year:In 2016, Ehrlacher raced at Le Mans for the first times, albeit in the supporting Road to Le Mans event, before claiming an ELMS victory at Estoril.



Work experience leads to Barcelona F2 test…:A stint of work experience with Yvan Muller Racing at Magny-Cours led to a Formula 2 try-out and a full test at Barcelona.



…and a Fun Cup drive at Spa:A summer job with Exagon Engineering, the WTCC team managed by his mother Cathy Muller, at Brands Hatch in 2010 led to an invitation from ex-Exagon driver Pierre-Yves Corthals to contest the Fun Cup 25-hour race at Spa-Francorchamps in 2018.



Incredible but not proper:Despite describing his breakthrough WTCC win in Argentina in 2017 as “incredible”, Ehrlacher reckoned it wasn’t a “proper” win as it was from a reverse grid.



Chance phone call leads to WTCR drive:Despite a strong rookie season in the WTCC, Ehrlacher began 2018 still chasing a WTCR drive. But all that changed when ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport’s Dominik Greiner came calling and offered him a test at Oschersleben. An offer of a full-season drive quickly followed after a strong performance.



Thompson’s help “unreal”:After winning Race 1 at WTCR Race of Netherlands in 2018, Ehrlacher was handed second place in Race 2 when team-mate and World Touring Car Championship race winner James Thompson moved aside to help his younger colleague’s title bid. Ehrlacher describes the gesture from a driver he used to watch racing on TV as “unreal”.



Three champions but no pressure (pictured):By joining the Lynk & Co-powered Cyan squad for WTCR 2019 alongside Thed Björk, Yvan Muller and Andy Priaulx, Ehrlacher was up against three FIA World Touring Car champions with eight titles between them. Asked whether he felt under pressure to deliver, the 23-year-old repeated a quote he gave to then WTCC pitlane reporter Alexandra Legouix live on TV at Marrakech in 2017 after he qualified on the reverse-grid pole for his WTCC debut: “the only pressure is in the tyres”



A difficult win:Ehrlacher won on his Elite Pro category debut in the Trophée Andros ice racing series even though he described the experience as “so difficult”

