WTCR Fast Talk: 10 things we didn’t know about Yvan Muller

Following his appearance on WTCR Fast Talk presented by Goodyear and hosted by Martin Haven, here are 10 things we didn’t know about Yvan Muller but do now.

Family fun:“My father started in hillclimb when I was three, then he bought my sister a kart for fun, but the guy who sold the kart said she should take a licence and do racing. I just followed the family. “[When I started driving] I was on the leg of my sister. She was looking after the pedals and I was turning the steering wheel.”



Pironi not Platini:Muller’s heroes as a youngster were racing drivers, not footballers with François Cevert, Didier Pironi and Alain Prost among those he looked up to.



One aim:“My target was to go in Formula One before I realised there is a life outside of Formula One. It’s one of the reasons why I moved to touring cars.”



Career saved:“At the end of the 1993 Formula 3000 championship I thought it was the end of my career, but fortunately BMW asked me to come to do a [touring car] test and after the test they signed [me].”



Ice not nice:Despite dominating the Trophée Andros ice-racing series for a decade, Muller was convinced it wasn’t for him. “Initially I said I cannot do it because it’s not my speciality, it’s something more for the rally drivers. But Hugues de Chaunac, the ORECA owner, believed in me. When Hugues de Chaunac asks you to do something you can’t refuse him.”



Keep your friends close but your (title) enemies closer:“In 2008 I became world champion against my team-mate Gabriele Tarquini. We decided to fly in the same plane, to eat in the same restaurant, to sleep in the same hotel, we say we do everything together in case anything happened. If the plane fall down then it’s fine because I will be world champion!”



Speed unexpected:Muller describes his switch to Citroën for the 2014 season as “complicated” because “I didn’t drive for a French team for a while”. He also hadn’t banked on the team’s third signing, José María López, being so quick: “We didn’t expect he would be as fast as that but he showed quite quickly his potential.”



It took two hours:After announcing he’d be calling time on driving ahead of WTCC Race of China in 2016, Muller has revealed he wasn’t out of work for long: “Two hours after I had retired Christian Dahl asked if I wanted to be the senior adviser [to Volvo Polestar]. I said, ‘why not?’”.



I’ll do it if I have to (pictured):“Christian asked me to do the last race [in Qatar in 2017] to help Thed [Björk] be champion. I said ‘if you believe I can do it, I can do it, but if you have another solution take it’. He said he wanted me in the car and I did the job to protect Thed and he became world champion.”



Full-time comeback not pictured:“For me it was not planned. I decided to do my own team [in WTCR in 2018] with Thed Björk in one car and my nephew Yann Ehrlacher in the other car. The idea for me was to be focused on the team management but the sponsor at that time said, ‘we are ready to sponsor but we want you in one of the cars’’.



