WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear featuring Yvan Muller part two available now

-

Part two of the latest episode of the WTCR Fast Talk podcast series presented by Goodyear, hosted by Martin Haven and featuring FIA World Touring Car legend Yvan Muller is now available.

The 50-year-old French ace, who will drive for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in WTCR 2020, discusses the following:



New tracks and different mealtimes in the WTCC



From a “very bad moment” to flying with world title rival



Ending up in hospital



Mighty Macau



Facing danger “every single metre”



Switching to the blue side of the paddock



Making himself heard as the new arrival



When mistakes proved costly



Turning red and heading ‘home’



Rally-ready car, Sébastien Loeb and a team-mate with unexpected speed



Moving upstairs



The Qatar cameo



Back on track as part of the deal



Good times but tough times in WTCR season one



Getting the band back together



Mission accomplished with Lynk & Co



It’s a family affair



Mountain magic



Clickherefor to listen to WTCRFast Talkor follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

WTCR Yvan Muller appears on WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear 22/04/2020 AT 10:00