WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear featuring Yvan Muller part two available now

Part two of the latest episode of the WTCR Fast Talk podcast series presented by Goodyear, hosted by Martin Haven and featuring FIA World Touring Car legend Yvan Muller is now available.
The 50-year-old French ace, who will drive for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in WTCR 2020, discusses the following:
New tracks and different mealtimes in the WTCC
From a “very bad moment” to flying with world title rival
Ending up in hospital
Mighty Macau
Facing danger “every single metre”
Switching to the blue side of the paddock
Making himself heard as the new arrival
When mistakes proved costly
Turning red and heading ‘home’
Rally-ready car, Sébastien Loeb and a team-mate with unexpected speed
Moving upstairs
The Qatar cameo
Back on track as part of the deal
Good times but tough times in WTCR season one
Getting the band back together
Mission accomplished with Lynk & Co
It’s a family affair
Mountain magic
Clickherefor to listen to WTCRFast Talkor follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/
