WTCR

WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear featuring Yvan Muller part two available now

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
17 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

-

Part two of the latest episode of the WTCR Fast Talk podcast series presented by Goodyear, hosted by Martin Haven and featuring FIA World Touring Car legend Yvan Muller is now available.

The 50-year-old French ace, who will drive for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co in WTCR 2020, discusses the following:

New tracks and different mealtimes in the WTCC

From a “very bad moment” to flying with world title rival

Ending up in hospital

Mighty Macau

Facing danger “every single metre”

Switching to the blue side of the paddock

Making himself heard as the new arrival

When mistakes proved costly

Turning red and heading ‘home’

Rally-ready car, Sébastien Loeb and a team-mate with unexpected speed

Moving upstairs

The Qatar cameo

Back on track as part of the deal

Good times but tough times in WTCR season one

Getting the band back together

Mission accomplished with Lynk & Co

It’s a family affair

Mountain magic

Clickherefor to listen to WTCRFast Talkor follow this link:https://www.fiawtcr.com/wtcr-fast-talk/

WTCR driver signings and how they happenedWTCR driver signings and how they happened
WTCR

WTCR driver signings and how they happened

YESTERDAY AT 07:00

The post WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear featuring Yvan Muller part two available now appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

Yvan Muller appears on WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by GoodyearYvan Muller appears on WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear
WTCR

Yvan Muller appears on WTCR Fast Talk podcast presented by Goodyear

22/04/2020 AT 10:00
#RaceAtHome: Guerrieri “in the mix” until “big hit” put him out of Esports WTCR podium contention#RaceAtHome: Guerrieri “in the mix” until “big hit” put him out of Esports WTCR podium contention
WTCR

#RaceAtHome: Guerrieri “in the mix” until “big hit” put him out of Esports WTCR podium contention

21/04/2020 AT 13:00
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleWTCR driver signings and how they happened
Next articleGerman Cup final postponed indefinitely as season still suspended