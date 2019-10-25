WTCR First Qualifying flash: Monteiro grabs DHL Pole Position

Tiago Monteiro snatched the DHL Pole Position for Race 1 at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan exactly one year on from his return from serious injury, in a qualifying session run in very difficult conditions at Suzuka.

The 30-minute session was stopped four times as drivers struggled to stay on track in the extreme wet weather. Monteiro led the way for most of the session, but having been knocked off the top spot the KCMG driver dug deep to produce a lap of 1m59.713s to put his Honda Civic Type R TCR back on the DHL Pole.



More to follow.

