Yvan Muller snatched the DHL Pole Position for Race 1 at WTCR Race of Macau with a brilliant final lap in qualifying to knock FIA World Touring Car Cup by OSCARO title rival Norbert Michelisz off the top spot.

The Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver set a scintillating lap of 2m28.661s in his Lynk & Co 03 TCR, easily below Rob Huff’s WTCR OSCARO lap record of 2m29.040s to push Michelisz off the DHL pole.



More to follow.

The post WTCR First Qualifying flash: Muller beats Michelisz to DHL Pole appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.