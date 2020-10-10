Mikel Azcona topped the times as WTCR Race of Slovakia kicked off with the first free practice session, which was interrupted when his team-mate Gábor Kismarty-Lechner crashed his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición at Slovakia Ring.

Kismarty-Lechner lost the rear end of his CUPRA on the exit of Turn 2 and crashed into the barrier on the inside of the corner, sustaining damage to the front of the car. The accident led to a red flag interruption, but the 45-minute session restarted with 12 minutes to go.

A flurry of improvements late in the session left Azcona on top with a time of 2m10.108s, as five customer racing brands filled the top 10 places.

More to follow.

WTCR
WTCR ace Tarquini: “I was too optimistic, I lost grip and went wide”
42 MINUTES AGO

The post WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Azcona sets the pace in Slovakia appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
Busy day ahead at WTCR Race of Slovakia
3 HOURS AGO
WTCR
PURE ETCR from WTCR promoter Eurosport Events hosts spectacular Grand Reveal in Copenhagen
6 HOURS AGO