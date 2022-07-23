Nathanaël Berthon set the pace in the first free practice session at WTCR Race of Italy as the drivers acclimatised to the Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi on what is the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s first visit to the circuit.

The Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver was fastest with a time of 1m15.284s around the 3.2-kilometre circuit track, to end up just 0.059s ahead of fellow Audi RS3 LMS ace Gilles Magnus. The top 13 were separated by less than a second.



More to follow.

Ad

WTCR The day ahead at WTCR Race of Italy 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR How to watch WTCR Race of Italy 10 HOURS AGO