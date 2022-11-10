Nathanaël Berthon set the pace in the opening free practice session of WTCR Race of Bahrain as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup took its bow on the Bahrain International Circuit.

The Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver hit the top of the times early in the 45-minute session, then went faster with 13 minutes to go with a mark of 2m11.616s. He ended up 0.3s faster than fellow Comtoyou Audi driver Mehdi Bennani, who jumped up to second with three minutes left on the clock.



More to follow.

Ad

WTCR No lifting off November: The day ahead at WTCR Race of Bahrain 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR No lifting off November: They said what in WTCR? 13 HOURS AGO