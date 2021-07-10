Tom Coronel kicked off WTCR Race of Spain by heading the times in the first free practice session at a sweltering MotorLand Aragón.

The Dutchman set a time of 2m05.555s as the new Audi RS 3 LMSs set four of the top five times around the 5.345km circuit. But Coronel stopped out on track with a suspected electrical problem with 1m53s left on the clock at the end of the 45-minute session, leading to the session being red flagged.



More to follow.

