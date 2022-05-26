King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher set the pace in the first free practice at WTCR Race of Germany as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup field revelled in acclimatising to the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The Cyan Racing driver set the benchmark on his second lap in his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR, managing a time of 8m54.143s. That turned out to be just 0.655s faster than the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co of Santiago Urrutia around the 25.378-kilometre circuit.



More to follow.

Ad

WTCR Go behind the scenes with WTCR team Comtoyou during live coverage of FP1 and FP2 7 HOURS AGO

WTCR Ma plots Nordschleife WTCR catch-up plan 7 HOURS AGO