Santiago Urrutia jumped to the top of the times at the end of the first free practice session as WTCR Race of Portugal kicked into life at a baking Circuito do Estoril as all five customer racing brands in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup were represented in the top 10.

The Uruguayan set a time of 1m44.876s in the final seconds of the 45-minute session, with track temperatures reaching 36 degrees. The Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver said: “It’s good to be on top but it’s not real, we don’t have the speed to be on top. Drivers were on different strategies. It is getting hotter and the track is dirty, so it will get better and better.”







More to follow.

