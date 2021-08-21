Néstor Girolami left it late to kick off WTCR Race of Hungary with the fastest time in the first free practice session, as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup returned to a Hungaroring circuit welcoming enthusiastic fans back to its grandstands.

The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver set a time of 1m52.995s right at the end of the 45-minute session in his Honda Civic Type R TCR, knocking Cyan Performance’s Santiago Urrutia off the top. The Lynk & Co 03 TCR was 0.126s down on Girolami as four customer racing brands were represented in the top 10.



More to follow.

