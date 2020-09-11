The 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season is under way at last as Néstor Girolami topped the first free practice session of the inaugural WTCR Race of Belgium at Zolder.
The Argentine set a best lap of 1m36.450s to head impressive rookie Gilles Magnus by just 0.104s in the 45-minute session, which heralds the start of a compact 2020 WTCR schedule that will run over six events in nine weeks and ushers in a new era on new tyre supplier Goodyear’s Eagle F1 SuperSport rubber.
More to follow.
WTCR
WTCR launches ‘€1 per racing kilometre’ fundraiser for 2020 season
The post WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Girolami fastest as 2020 season kicks off appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
WTCR season three is go as COVID-19 protocols are implemented
WTCR
They’re on-track and soon they’ll be online: WTCR drivers set for virtual press conference