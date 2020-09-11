The 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season is under way at last as Néstor Girolami topped the first free practice session of the inaugural WTCR Race of Belgium at Zolder.

The Argentine set a best lap of 1m36.450s to head impressive rookie Gilles Magnus by just 0.104s in the 45-minute session, which heralds the start of a compact 2020 WTCR schedule that will run over six events in nine weeks and ushers in a new era on new tyre supplier Goodyear’s Eagle F1 SuperSport rubber.



More to follow.