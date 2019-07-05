WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Girolami quickest in Vila Real

Néstor Girolami got his WTCR Race of Portugal weekend off to a flying start with the fastest time in Free Practice 1 on the challenging Vila Real street track.

Part of the Honda-powered ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport line-up, Girolami clocked a best lap of 2m01.971s to edge out SLR VW Motorsport’s Medhi Bennani and his fellow Argentine Esteban Guerrieri, leader of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO at the halfway point of the season.



More to follow...

