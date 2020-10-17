The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR was just 0.109s quicker than Mikel Azcona’s Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición on Goodyear’s wet-weather rubber, as four customer racing brands filled the top 10 places.
More to follow.
