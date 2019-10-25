WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Langeveld tops session in heavy rain

Niels Langeveld finished on top in Free Practice 1 as WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan kicked off in very heavy rain at Suzuka.

The Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver was one of a host of late improvers and set a time of 1m00.153s in his Audi RS 3 LMS around the 2.243km Suzuka East Course circuit, as six customer racing brands filled the top 10 positions.



More to follow.

