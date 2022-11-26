Gilles Magnus set the pace in the first free practice session as WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia kicked off at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
The Belgian lapped his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport RS3 LMS in 1m17.024s around the 3.450-kilometre circuit, to end up just 0.047s faster than Goodyear #Followtheleader Mikel Azcona. Less than a second separated the top 13.
More to follow.
More to follow.
Ad
WTCR
No lifting off November: Who’s on track at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia
The post WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Magnus heads Azcona appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
No lifting off November: The day ahead at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia
WTCR
Michelisz the driver to beat in Jeddah with WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia testing best
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad