Gilles Magnus set the pace in the first free practice session as WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia kicked off at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The Belgian lapped his Comtoyou Team Audi Sport RS3 LMS in 1m17.024s around the 3.450-kilometre circuit, to end up just 0.047s faster than Goodyear #Followtheleader Mikel Azcona. Less than a second separated the top 13.



More to follow.

Ad

WTCR No lifting off November: Who’s on track at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia AN HOUR AGO

WTCR No lifting off November: The day ahead at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia 6 HOURS AGO