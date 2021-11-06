Gilles Magnus topped the times in the first free practice session of WTCR Race of Italy as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup field relished a first taste of Adria International Raceway.

The Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver banked a flying lap with just three minutes of the session to run to jump to the head of the timing screen in his Audi RS 3 LMS. The Belgian set a time of 1m50.598s around the newly expanded 3.745km circuit to end up just 0.061s faster than local hero Gabriele Tarquini.



“The track is nicer to drive than it is to walk!,” said Magnus. “It is fun to drive and we are competitive, but as usual the Lynk & Cos have not shown their full potential.



More to follow.

