Norbert Michelisz ended up on top after swapping fastest times with Yvan Muller in Free Practice 1 at WTCR Race of Macau.

The BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver set the pace early in the 45-minute session in his Hyundai i30 N TCR, then improved his mark, only for Muller to beat it in the final 10 minutes. But Michelisz had an answer to the Lynk & Co’s pace by setting a time of 2m30.460s in the final minutes to jump back to the top.



More to follow.

The post WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Michelisz fastest from Muller appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.