Gilles Magnus kicked off the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain by topping the times in the first free practice session at a sunny MotorLand Aragón.
The FIA Rookie Award contender lapped the 5.345-kilometre track in 2m06.045s, his Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS proving just 0.282s faster than team-mate Nathanaël Berthon, as six customer racing brands packed out the top 10.
More to follow.
