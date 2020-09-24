Attila Tassi bumped Yann Ehrlacher from the top of the times right at the end of the first of two 30-minute free practice sessions at WTCR Race of Germany as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup returned to the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport driver set a best lap of 8m54.552s in his Honda Civic Type R TCR to prove 0.929s quicker than Goodyear#FollowTheLeader Ehrlacher, who won the second race of WTCR Race of Belgium at Circuit Zolder.



FIA Rookie Award frontrunner Gilles Magnus in his Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS was third ahead of Néstor Girolami’s ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda, as five customer racing brands filled the top 10 places.



More to follow.