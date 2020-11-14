Santiago Urrutia set the pace in the first free practice session as WTCR Race of Aragón finally kicked off after a long fog delay at MotorLand Aragón.

The Cyan Performance driver was among a flurry of drivers to set their best laps late in the 45-minute session. The Lynk & Co 03 TCR ended up on top of the times with a lap of 2m14.148s, just 0.037s ahead of Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Yann Ehrlacher.



More to follow.