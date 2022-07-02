Santiago Urrutia set the pace in the first free practice session at WTCR Race of Portugal as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup field acclimatised to the challenging streets of Vila Real.

The Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver dipped below the two-minute mark to set a best lap of 1m59.612s around the 29-corner, 4.790-kilometre circuit. He ended up 0.268s quicker than King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co.



More to follow.

