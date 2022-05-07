Santiago Urrutia set a hot pace in the first free practice session of 2022 at WTCR Race of France as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup field relished their first chance to acclimatise to the Circuit de Pau-Ville.

Yann Erhlacher, Mikel Azcona and Esteban Guerrieri all spent time at the top during the 45-minute session, but it was Uruttia’s Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR that set the pace in the final moments with a time of 1m20.160s, an impressive 0.489s quicker than King of WTCR Ehrlacher.



More to follow.

