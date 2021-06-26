Thed Björk put his electrical troubles behind him to top the second free practice at WTCR Race of Portugal as the top 16 were covered by less than a second at Circuito do Estoril.

Cyan Performance driver Björk headed a Lynk & Co 03 TCR 1-2-3 in the 30-minute session, with a best time of 1m45.302s to head Yvan Muller and first free practice pacesetter Santiago Urrutia. Björk’s performance follows a difficult first session during which he was forced to stop out on the circuit because of his electrical problem.



More to follow.

