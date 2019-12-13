WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Azcona sets Sepang pace

Mikel Azcona says his fastest time in Free Practice 2 at WTCR Race of Malaysia was the perfect way to hit back from a tough Macau weekend.

The Spaniard set a 2m14.989s best in the closing 10 minutes of the 30-minute session to out-gun WTCR / OSCARO title leader Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse) by 0.217s.



“I’m really, really happy because this is the last round of the season and we are showing to all the people that we are very strong to battle for the top position of the race,” said Azcona. “The car worked really good here in Malaysia. The conditions tricky for all the drivers but, at the moment, I am very happy with the car and the track I like. We hope to repeat this result in the qualifying. It’s not very easy because all the drivers go really fast so we cross the finger. Macau was the worst weekend for us so to finish the Free Practice 2 in the first position is the best for us.”



Michelisz’s team-mate Gabriele Tarquini was third quickest with Ma Qinghua a strong fourth for Team Mulsanne followed by Comtoyou Team Audi Sport’s Frédéric Vervisch and Nicky Catsburg (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team). Augusto Farfus was P7, Aurélien Panis P8, with Niels Langeveld and Tiago Monteiro completing the top 10.



Of the Malaysian wildcards, MotoGP rider Hafizh Syahrin was P20, Mitchell Cheah P29 and Douglas Khoo P30.



First Qualifying is up next at 15h15 local time.

