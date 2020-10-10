Nathanaël Berthon was fastest in the second free practice session at WTCR Race of Slovakia as the teams in the FIA WTCR – World Touring Car Cup geared up for qualifying at Slovakia Ring.

The Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport driver set a best time of 2m10.051s in his Audi RS 3 LMS, during a 30-minute session briefly interrupted by a red flag stoppage. Mikel Azcona, who was quickest in the first free practice session, stopped his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición out on the circuit, leaving just five minutes for final runs.



More to follow.