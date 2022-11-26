Nathanaël Berthon knocked Gilles Magnus from the top of the times in the second free practice session of WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers and teams made their final preparations for qualifying on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.
Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport’s Berthon made a final push at the end of the 30-minute session and set a great lap of 1m16.383sec to beat first free practice pacesetter Magnus by 0.039sec.
More to follow.
More to follow.
Ad
WTCR
WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Magnus heads title chaser Azcona in Jeddah
The post WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Berthon pips Magnus at the top appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
No lifting off November: Who’s on track at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia
WTCR
No lifting off November: The day ahead at WTCR Race of Saudi Arabia
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad