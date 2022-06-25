Yann Erhlacher’s late effort lifted him to the top of the times in the second free practice session at WTCR Race of Spain as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup field made their final preparations for qualifying at MotorLand Aragón.
The King of WTCR put in a great lap right at the end of the 30-minute session, managing a time of 2m05.579s to head another late improver, Norbert Michelisz, by 0.286s.

More to follow.
