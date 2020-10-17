Esteban Guerrieri backed up his impressive pace in first free practice by also setting the pace in the second session at WTCR Race of Hungary at a still-wet Hungaroring.
The ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR jumped to the top of the times early in the 30-minute session, only for Mikel Azcona to go faster in his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición. But Guerrieri had more speed to find and set a better time of 2m05.591s to get back on top. Azcona, who was also second fastest in the morning session, was 0.339s off Guerrieri’s benchmark.
More to follow.
