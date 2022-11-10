A flying last lap from Esteban Guerrieri allowed the Argentinian to knock his team-mate Néstor Girolami from the top in the second free practice session at WTCR Race of Bahrain, as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers continued to get to grips with the challenging Bahrain International Circuit.

Guerrieri’s last effort resulted in a time of 2m10.935s, which was 0.244s faster than Girolami’s mark in his ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic TCR around the 5.412-kilometre circuit.



The pair proved they will be taking the fight this weekend to Goodyear #Followtheleader Mikel Azcona, who was third fastest in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Elantra N TCR. The Spaniard had been fastest until first Girolami went quicker with 11 minutes of the 30-minute session to go, before Guerrieri found his pace.







More to follow.

