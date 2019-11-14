WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Huff and Priaulx head the way

British drivers Rob Huff and Andy Priaulx topped the times in Free Practice 2 at WTCR Race of Macau as six customer racing brands filled the top 10 places.

SLR VW Motorsport’s Huff, who is chasing his 10thMacau race victory this weekend, set a best time of 2m29.422s about half-way through the 30-minute session in his Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. Priaulx came closest to beating the time in his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR, but fell short by 0.253s around the 6.12km Circuito da Guia.



More to follow.

