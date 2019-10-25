FIA WTCR
WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Kristoffersson and Huff on top
Johan Kristoffersson and Rob Huff completed a Volkswagen one-two in Free Practice 2 at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan as less than a second separated the top 26 cars on the 2.243km Suzuka East Course circuit.
The 30-minute session was interrupted by red flags on two occasions.
More to follow.
