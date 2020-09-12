Local hero and FIA Rookie Award contender Gilles Magnus set the pace in the second free practice session at WTCR Race of Belgium, as the delayed first round of the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup warms up at Zolder.
More to follow.
