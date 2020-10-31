Gilles Magnus and Nathanaël Berthon continued to set the pace at WTCR Race of Spain after topping the second free practice sessions at MotorLand Aragón.

Gabriele Tarquini, Yann Ehrlacher and Berthon all headed the way during the 30-minute session, until FIA Rookie Award contender Magnus jumped to the top with seven minutes to go. His Comtoyou Racing Audi RS 3 LMS lapped in 2m05.724s to head team-mate Berthon by 0.301s.



More to follow.