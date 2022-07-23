Norbert Michelisz banked a fast late lap to hit the top of the second free practice session at WTCR Race of Italy as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup teams and drivers made their final preparations for qualifying at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi.

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s Michelisz managed a time of 1m15.321s in his Elantra N TCR to knock team-mate and Goodyear #Followtheleader Mikel Azcona off the top, by just 0.067s. The top 15 were separated by 0.881s in this 30-minute session.



More to follow.

