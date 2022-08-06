Norbert Michelisz showed that BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse will be a force to be reckoned with at Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin by heading a one-two result for the team in an ultra-tight Free Practice 2 at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst.

The Hungarian and his Spanish team-mate Mikel Azcona controlled the session throughout; Michelisz saving his best effort of 1m26.769s until the final lap of the session to set the pace by just 0.003s.

“It was okay, a bit more tricky from the inside than FP1,” Michelisz said. “But the important thing is we seem to have the pace, although I think we had tyre advantage compared to the others, so I am not sure if this is reality.

“The car is working well and we are looking forward to qualifying, but also not sure what to expect.”

Behind Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Azcona, who had been in front from the five-minute mark until the final seconds, LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler’s Attila Tassi and Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport’s both set their best times on their final laps to take third and fourth spots.

Incredibly, the top four drivers – representing three different customer racing departments; Hyundai, Audi and Honda – were separated by just 0.066 seconds.

Néstor Girolami, fifth for ALL-INKL.COM Munnich Motorsport, was another to set his best time late on, while Comtoyou drivers Gilles Magnus and Tom Coronel managed sixth and seventh; Magnus reporting a problem with his brake pedal.

Girolami’s team-mate Esteban Guerrieri, the Engstler Honda of Tiago Monteiro and Mehdi Bennani’s Comtoyou Audi rounded out the top 10.

Qualifying is due to begin at 15h00 local time.

