Attila Tassi continued his strong start to WTCR Race of Germany by topping the times in the second free practice session as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers got to grips with the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, which also led the way in the first session, set a time of 8m55.051s to end up 1.283s faster than Yvan Muller, who was a late improver in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR.

More to follow.

WTCR
WTCR Free Practice 1 flash: Tassi heads Ehrlacher
AN HOUR AGO

The post WTCR Free Practice 2 flash: Tassi fastest again appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR
Joint statement from FIA, WSC and Eurosport Events following decision of Hyundai Motorsport customer
4 HOURS AGO
WTCR
Coronel calls on Ring expert and WTCR winner Leuchter for extra tips
11 HOURS AGO