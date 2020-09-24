Attila Tassi continued his strong start to WTCR Race of Germany by topping the times in the second free practice session as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers got to grips with the 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport Honda Civic Type R TCR, which also led the way in the first session, set a time of 8m55.051s to end up 1.283s faster than Yvan Muller, who was a late improver in his Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR.



More to follow.