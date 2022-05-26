Attila Tassi found speed on his third and final lap in the second free practice session at WTCR Race of Germany to set the pace on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

The Liqui Moly Team Engstler Honda Civic TCR jumped to the top with a time of 8m52.201s. Mehdi Bennani was another to improve on his final run to rise to second, 0.547s off Tassi’s benchmark as four customer racing brands filled the top four places.



More to follow.

