Santiago Urrutia was a late improver in the second free practice session to top the times at WTCR Race of Hungary as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup teams and drivers made their final preparations for qualifying at the Hungaroring.
The Cyan Performance Lynk & Co driver set a benchmark of 1m52.326s in the final minutes of the 45-minute session as the top 12 were separated by less than a second. Urrutia ended up 0.238s faster than local hero Nobert Michelisz in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Elantra N TCR.

More to follow.
