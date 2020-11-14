Santiago Urrutia topped the second free practice session just as he did in the first at WTCR Race of Aragón, as the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup field prepared for qualifying at MotorLand Aragón.

The Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR jumped to the top of the times following a red-flag interruption, with a lap of 2m13.540s. Jean-Karl Vernay, who had been quickest in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR by Romeo Ferraris, also improved, but ended up just 0.128s slower than the Uruguayan.



More to follow.