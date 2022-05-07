Santiago Urrutia maintained his form from the first practice session to go fastest in the second at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France, as drives continued to get to grips with the Circuit de Pau-Ville.

The Uruguayan set a best time of 1m20.125s in his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR, to end up just 0.079s faster than Mikel Azcona in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse Hyundai Elantra N TCR.



More to follow.

Ad

WTCR ‘I am so happy’ - Girolami puts his Honda on pole at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France 2 HOURS AGO

WTCR Michelisz lands reverse-grid WTCR pole position for Race 2 3 HOURS AGO