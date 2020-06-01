-

An online auction raising funds for the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has been launch through an alliance between RM Sotheby’s and the FIA, the governing body of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

Members of the FIA community, including drivers and teams, have donated items of highly sought-after memorabilia that will be subject to online bids from 15-22 June.



All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to assist with the global response to COVID-19. The FIA Foundation has already made a donation of one million euros to support the fund-raising effort.



Early lots include a race suit worn by Tom Kristensen (pictured), the nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner and President of the FIA Drivers’ Commission, as well as a selection of items used by Lewis Hamilton, Damon Hill, Charles Leclerc and more. WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers have also made donations.



FIA President Jean Todt said: “Since the beginning of the health crisis, the FIA and the entire motorsport community have been committed to fighting the pandemic through many initiatives such as #RaceAgainstCovid. Today, we have another opportunity to show our strength and unity: I very much welcome the FIA and RM Sotheby’s collaboration for the benefit of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I thank all the drivers and teams for their contributions as well as the FIA Foundation for its generous donation. To ensure this auction the success it deserves, I urge each and every one of our motor sport family to join us.”



Go tormsothebys.comfor more information, including updates on other auction items.

WTCR Coming up this week from WTCR 8 HOURS AGO

The post WTCR governing body FIA joins forces with RM Sotheby’s for #RaceAgainstCovid online auction appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR WTCR Fast Talk: 10 things we didn’t know about Yann Ehrlacher YESTERDAY AT 04:00