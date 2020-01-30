Gabriele Tarquini and Norbert Michelisz, winners of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in 2018 and 2019 respectively, will be appearing at the Automotoretrò e Automotoracing event in Italy this weekend.

As well as helping to promote BRC Gas Equipment – a sister company to the Hyundai-powered BRC Racing Team they drove for during the last two seasons, Tarquini and Michelisz will be taking part in an autograph as well as celebrating Michelisz’s WTCR title triumph in Malaysia last December.



The Automotoretrò e Automotoracing takes place at the Lingotto Fiere in Turin from 30 Januar-2 February. Tarquini and Michelisz will be attending on 1 January with a celebration of Michelisz’s title success planned for 16h00 local time.

The post WTCR greats Michelisz, Tarquini on show in Italy appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.