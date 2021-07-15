Luca Engstler has a simple solution for his WTCR Race of Spain Qualifying woe – to work even harder than ever before.

The youngest driver on the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup grid, Hyundai-powered Engstler, who is well known for his hard work ethic, was unable to break into the top 10 during Qualifying at MotorLand Aragón last weekend and started both races from P12 on the grid.



Although he twice finished in the points – 13th in Race 1 and eighth in Race 2 – the 20-year-old from Germany was far from happy afterwards.



“I want to analyse what happened in Qualifying properly,” said Engstler, who scored his maiden WTCR podium behind team-mate Jean-Karl Vernay in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Germany last month. “I have the speed, we saw that in the race, but when you are starting towards the back of the grid it is hard to storm through the field – in WTCR, we are fighting against the top drivers in touring cars. We definitely messed up my qualifying, and I want to go deeper into what happened. As a team, we need to do better.”



Engstler’s father Franz, Team Principal of the race-winning Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, said: “As a team we have mixed feelings. On the one hand we have achieved our aim of gaining ground in the battle for the Teams’ crown, but we didn’t have the consistent weekend we were looking for. We’ve managed to maintain Jean-Karl’s position in the lead of the Drivers’ [standings], but we need to work to understand how we can improve our qualifying performance. We know the Hyundai Elantra N TCR is capable of winning races, and as a team we need to make sure we do everything we can to enable both Jean-Karl and Luca to compete for victories.”

