WTCR heads early to Aragon

MotorLand Aragón will host the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup not once but twice in 2020.

As well as staging the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain from 3-5 July, MotorLand Aragón will be the setting of the official pre-season test from 24-26 March.



The WTCR's pre-season test, which was held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in 2018 and 2019, is traditionally the first point of the year when the bulk of the major contenders are on track at the same time, while its close proximity to the opening event in Morocco provides an opportunity for teams to complete their final preparations for the upcoming campaign.

